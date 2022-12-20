 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7th drunk driving offense leads to multiple charges against Onalaska man

A 41-year-old Onalaska man faces multiple charges stemming from a drunk driving arrest Monday in La Crosse.

Matthew M. Beck was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of seventh-offense drunk driving, operating with a controlled substance, operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and attempting to disarm a police officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer (two counts) and disorderly conduct.

According to a La Crosse Police Department report, Beck was traveling 50 mph in a 30-mph zone when he passed a squad car on the right on Copeland Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. He was pulled over a short time later at the corner of Third and King streets. The report says Beck had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a faint odor of intoxicants.

The report says Beck told police he was going through a methamphetamine-induced psychosis and was driving to Gundersen Health System to seek medical help. He told police he had consumed a beer earlier in the evening and methamphetamine within the past day or two.

The report says an officer asked Beck if he would consent to a field sobriety test. At that point, Beck reportedly became agitated and walked backward toward a traffic lane on King Street. He allegedly resisted three officers who took him to the ground and applied handcuffs.

Beck was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System for a blood draw. The report says Beck calmed down significantly en route to the hospital and that he agreed to a field sobriety test.

The report says Beck became agitated again halfway through the test and violently thrashed his body as police attempted to reapply the handcuffs. During the struggle, Beck allegedly reached for an officer's firearm and had his hand on the weapon for roughly three seconds. 

Police were able to obtain a blood draw before transporting Beck to the La Crosse County Jail.

Judge Gloria Doyle ordered Beck held on a $2,500 cash bond. His next court date is a Dec. 28 preliminary hearing.

Matthew W. Beck

Beck

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

