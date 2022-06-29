A 'real-life monster': Tomah man convicted of killing 3-year-old sentenced to life in prison

A 37-year-old Tomah man convicted of beating to death a 3-year-old boy will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of release.

Marcus Wayne Anderson received a life sentence from Monroe County Circuit Judge Mark Goodman during a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Sparta. Anderson is accused of inflicting multiple injuries that caused the death of Kyson Rice at a Jodi Circle residence in Tomah on May 3, 2019.

Goodman said the case was a "extremely vicious homicide" and that "the last moments of Kyson's life were horrible."

"The blood of Kyson Rice will never come off your hands," Goodman said.

Anderson was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and several other crimes, including child abuse, drug possession and four counts of bail jumping.

Prosecutors allege that Anderson inflicted a sustained beating on the 36-pound toddler and called four other people before finally calling 911. He allegedly lied about the circumstances that caused Kyson's injuries and drove away under the influence of narcotics after telling police he would meet Kyson at a local hospital. He later tested positive for four different banned substances.

An autopsy concluded that Kyson suffered nearly 200 bruises. Kyson's uncle, John Glynn, pounded the lectern 186 times during a victim impact statement to illustrate how many times Anderson struck the child.

Glynn asked for a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

"Please protect society from this evil," Glynn said. "No parole. Ever."

Witnesses and prosecutors described Anderson as a remorseless killer with no redeeming qualities. Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles said Anderson has spent much of his adult life in prison and has a thin employment history.

"There are absolutely no positive characteristics to Marcus Anderson," she said. "If someone wrote the story about his life, it would say this: Marcus Anderson is a selfish, violent predator who takes advantage of and manipulates people weaker than him and is someone who blames the consequences of all of his actions on other people."

She called Anderson a "real-life monster."

"Marcus Anderson murdered Kyson in an excruciating and brutal manner," Skiles said. "I don't use the term monster lightly. It's not a word I've used in court before. It's a word I hope I never have to use again."

She said Anderson left behind a long list of victims, including family members, hospital employees and first responders who witnessed Kyson's injuries. Two Tomah police officers were among those who gave victim impact statements.

"He caused every first responder to live this day over and over," said Tomah Police Department Sgt. Wilbert Steinborn.

Kyson's mother, Jessica Rice, asked Skiles to read her victim impact statement. Rice and Anderson were living together prior to Kyson's death with Rice holding a full-time job and Anderson assuming primary daycare responsibilities.

"You had no right to take (Kyson) away in such a cruel way," she said.

Rice said Kyson's death has left her distrustful of people.

"I don't think I can ever have a healthy relationship again," she said.

Anderson has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings and took the case to a jury, which handed down guilty verdicts on the most serious charges April 12. The jury acquitted Anderson on five of the nine bail jumping charges.

Defense attorney Patrick Flanagan asked the court to leave open the possibility of parole. He said every defendant should be given "hope that they can change."

Flanagan said Anderson conducted himself with decorum during the trial.

"He kept his composure when he believed he was innocent and everybody else says he's monster," Flanagan said.

He pushed back against arguments that Anderson didn't accept responsibility for his actions.

"Mr. Anderson has a right to a trial," Flanagan said. "There should be no punishment whatsoever for his decision to take this to trial."

Anderson spoke briefly before his sentence was handed down. He said he asks "God every day for forgiveness" but that he didn't intend to kill Kyson.

"I never wanted Kyson to die," Anderson said. "Who in their right mind wants a child to die?"

Goodman said his sentencing decision was influenced by the age of the victim, the widespread wounds to "nearly every inch" of Kyson's body and Anderson's criminal history, which included six years in an Arizona prison for armed robbery and convictions for false imprisonment and battery in La Crosse County.

Anderson was sentenced to four years probation in the La Crosse County case. The victim testified during the homicide trial that Anderson physically abused her and her infant child while the three lived together in La Crosse.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

