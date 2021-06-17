Abraham retires as La Crosse's assistant chief of police

La Crosse's Assistant Chief of Police Rob Abraham is retiring, the department announced in a Facebook post Thursday evening.
"Rob's absence will leave a void at the department and he will be missed, but we are excited for his next chapter and a well-deserved retirement," the post said.
Abraham has been on the force for 30 years, and has served as second in command since 2011, where he has stepped in as interim chief two separate times between leadership changes. Last spring Abraham was also elected to the La Crosse Board of Education.
No reason for Abraham's early retirement was immediately given. In a school board candidate questionnaire, Abraham indicated he is 48 years old.
Abraham has been entangled in a number of controversies in recent months, including for criticisms against the school district's decision on school resource officers, and most recently when a former school board member claimed police purposefully spread information about him as a smear campaign.
Abraham said in the social media announcement that his favorite position in his career were those as a DARE officer in the schools.
"I will miss being able to help problem solve, I will miss the amazing employees of the LCPD," he said.
The longtime La Crosse officer served alongside his father, Mike Abraham, a combined 60 years in law enforcement, the La Crosse Police Department said, and his son, Michael, is currently in the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy.
During his career, Abraham served a number of positions within the department, as well as a member of the Emergency Response Team, a DARE officer, a Community Policing Officer, Water Patrol, Segway Patrol, Bike Unit and more.
"You have left a lasting mark on the La Crosse Police Department," the Facebook post said.
Abraham is in the first year of his three-year term on school board.
No plan to fill his position was immediately released.