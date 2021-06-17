Abraham retires as La Crosse's assistant chief of police

La Crosse's Assistant Chief of Police Rob Abraham is retiring, the department announced in a Facebook post Thursday evening.

"Rob's absence will leave a void at the department and he will be missed, but we are excited for his next chapter and a well-deserved retirement," the post said.

Abraham has been on the force for 30 years, and has served as second in command since 2011, where he has stepped in as interim chief two separate times between leadership changes. Last spring Abraham was also elected to the La Crosse Board of Education.

No reason for Abraham's early retirement was immediately given. In a school board candidate questionnaire, Abraham indicated he is 48 years old.