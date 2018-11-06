A 21-year-old La Crosse man who apparently butt-dialed 911 without realizing it ended up being served with a warrant in connection with a theft in which he was a suspect, according to a police report.
An officer checking out a 911 call as a possible hang-up was able to call the number, which had come from a cellphone in La Crosse, the report said.
The officer told the phone’s owner, Kijon Whitley, that a 911 call had come from the device and the officer was checking to see whether he was OK. The man said he was fine, that he had not called 911 but must have sat on the phone, causing it to place the call.
The officer asked where he was, as a point of information and, after their call ended, he discovered that Whitley had an outstanding warrant in connection with the theft of a bicycle in August.
So he and another officer drove to the address, delivered the warrant and told Whitley that he has an appointment in court for Nov. 21, the report said.
Danielle A. McGinnis, 27, no permanent address, and Jack D. Scheske, 37, no permanent address, were charged Nov. 1 as co-defendants with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia as parties to a crime. The pair left a black duffel bag inside a washing machine at a North Side landromat, which contained a silver pipe with marijuana residue and bags containing heroin, according to the complaint. Scheske was also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.
