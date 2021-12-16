Accused La Crosse arsonist held on $10,000 bail

Cash bail has been set at $10,000 for a 29-year-old La Crosse man accused of setting fire to an Onalaska Court residence in La Crosse.

Brandon M. Helke faces felony charges of arson to a building without the owner's consent. intimidating a victim by use of a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, mistreatment of animals/causing death and bail jumping.

Helke also faces misdemeanor charges of battery, intentionally mistreating animals, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and disorderly conduct/domestic abuse.

According to the criminal complaint filed Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, a domestic dispute occurred in the residence before the fire, which broke out Dec. 15 around 1:15 a.m.

A person who lives with Helke said he was attacked after refusing to loan Helke money. The person said Helke pelted him with thrown objects, one of which struck him in the head and created a visible bump. The resident said Helke then placed a 9 mm pistol against the resident's head and threatened to kill him.

The resident said Helke also pushed him down a set of stairs, bruising his hip, before the resident fled to a neighbor's house to get away from Helke.

Police found Helke walking outside at the intersection of Onalaska Avenue and Livingston Street shortly after the fire started. He was transported to Gundersen Health, where he was interviewed by police.

Helke said he was in the laundry room when the fire broke out in a bedroom. He said he tried to extinguish the fire with water before dialing 911 and running to a neighbor's house for help. He said he then ran back inside the house and tried to rescue two dogs who lived at the residence but was overcome by smoke inhalation.

The complaint says a witness told police that Helke called him shortly after the fire started and said, "I started my house on fire. I am sorry." The complaint also says police overheard a phone conversation between Helke and the other resident. Police reportedly heard Helke say the fire was an "accident" and asked why the resident was "throwing him under the bus."

Judge Scott Horne denied public defender Meredith Davis' request for a signature bond. Davis said Helke is employed and could post a small amount of cash but doesn't have the means to post a large cash bond.

A tearful Helke denied the charges as he spoke to the court remotely from the La Crosse County Jail.

"I did not start this fire to my own home," Helke said. "Everything I have was in this house." He said he risked his life to save the two dogs.

Assistant district attorney Nick Passe advocated for a cash bond. He said Helke is "facing significant exposure in this case" and that "the protection of the public is a significant concern."

The residence sustained extensive fire, water and smoke damage. One of the dogs died inside the house. The other dog was revived at the scene but died the following day.

