A La Crosse man accused of dealing drugs, who was at the center of a bond dispute two weeks ago, was released Thursday on a $3,000 cash bond.
Jack D. Taylor, 34, had his bond reduced to $3,000 from $25,000 Tuesday by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine and then posted it Thursday, according to court records.
Taylor was charged July 26 with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeater.
Taylor was out on bond in connection to a May 2019 methamphetamine charge when he was arrested was arrested July 24 in the 2000 block of George Street after police discovered more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $4,500 worth of drugs and $3,200 in cash, according to the complaint.
Bryant D. Trussell, 42, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with delivery of cocaine as a repeat offender, possession of THC as a repeat offender, possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Trussell sold 1.2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant July 24 and had marijuana and a pipe when he was located July 31, according to the complaint.
Leah K. Sander
Leah K. Sander, 26, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Sander hit a woman, knocking her to the ground and chipping her tooth, during an argument July 13, according to the complaint.
Willie V. McCoy Sr.
Willie V. McCoy Sr., 57, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy had 1 gram of heroin and a crack pipe in his possession Aug. 2, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Groth
Connor Dwight
Quintin Stello
Brian S. Holliday
Brian S. Holliday, 58, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine. Holliday had a 1.2-gram package of methamphetamine in his car where he was found sleeping at about 5 p.m. July 27, according to the complaint.
Christina Calloway
Ray Welcome
Joseph T. Schmitt
Joseph T. Schmitt, 30, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with escape and resisting an officer. Schmitt was handcuffed in preparation to be taken into custody on a warrant, then ran away on foot, freeing one of hands before again being located and handcuffed by police, according to the complaint.
