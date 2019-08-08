{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man accused of dealing drugs, who was at the center of a bond dispute two weeks ago, was released Thursday on a $3,000 cash bond.

Jack D. Taylor, 34, had his bond reduced to $3,000 from $25,000 Tuesday by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine and then posted it Thursday, according to court records.

Taylor was charged July 26 with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeater.

Taylor was out on bond in connection to a May 2019 methamphetamine charge when he was arrested was arrested July 24  in the 2000 block of George Street after police discovered more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $4,500 worth of drugs and $3,200 in cash, according to the complaint.

The La Crosse Police Department drew attention to the bond situation, releasing a statement headlined, “REPEAT DRUG DEALER ARRESTED…AGAIN.”

Taylor next appears in court Aug. 12.

