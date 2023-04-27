A 25-year-old La Crosse man arrested during a Sept. 28, 2022, drug bust in La Crosse has been sentenced to five years in state prison.

Lermonte T. Toy pleaded guilty April 19 in La Crosse County Circuit Court to felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. The sentence handed down by Judge Ramona Gonzalez also includes seven years of extended supervision upon release.

Thirteen other charges related to the case, all felonies, were dismissed. Toy will get 204 days credit for time already served. He has been held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

According to the prosecutors, officers executed a search warrant at Toy's address at 235 Seventh St. pursuant to an ongoing drug investigation. Police reportedly seized 30.4 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, 87 Oxycodone pills, 9.8 grams of marijuana and $24,040 in cash.

Police also arrested 23-year-old Arielle Thompson. She faces felony charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining drug trafficking site (two counts) and bail jumping.

Thompson is free on a $10,000 signature bond. Her next court date is a June 22 status hearing.