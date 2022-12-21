Accused La Crosse drug trafficker faces federal charges

A 40-year-old La Crosse man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Madison for drug trafficking.

Joshua R. Wittenberg is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges he possessed over 500 grams of methamphetamine when he was arrested in La Crosse Nov. 7.

A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County says local police received information that Wittenberg was bringing a large amount of methamphetamine from Rochester, MN. The complaint says the street value of the drugs seized, if sold in 3.5-gram increments, was $26,200.

Wittenberg is being held at the La Crosse County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond.

If convicted, Wittenberg faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of life. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the La Crosse Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Marie Boor is handling the prosecution.

IN PHOTOS: Picture perfect snow covers La Crosse