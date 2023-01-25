Accused methamphetamine trafficker held in La Crosse County Jail

A 41-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after his Jan. 20 arrest for drug trafficking.

Terrance J. Whitehead was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, police stopped a vehicle operated by Whitehead on Gillette Street for non-registration. Police also determined that his windshields were illegally tinted and summoned a K9 for an exterior sniff of the vehicle.

After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 417.5 grams of methamphetamine. The complaints says the amount recovered was consistent with someone who's a for-profit drug dealer.

Police also reportedly recovered a Jimenez 9-millimeter handgun with 11 rounds of ammunition in the magazine, 25 rounds of ammunition in a separate box and two $100 bills.

Whitehead invoked his Miranda rights and was transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Nick Passe asked for a $10,000 cash bond. He said Whitehead has been incarcerated for most of the past seven years and has a "long and serious criminal history."

Judge Todd Bjerke agree to Passe's request and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 5.

