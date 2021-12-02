 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Accused sex offender faces new charges in La Crosse

  • 0
Connor J. Horman

Horman

 Steve Rundio

A 23-year-old La Crosse man already facing charges in two sex offender cases involving juveniles has now been charged in a third case.

Connor J. Horman was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault/use of force and exposing genitals to a child, both felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old girl agreed to meet with Horman after exchanging messages on Snapchat. The girl told police that Horman picked her up at Powell Park in La Crosse July 10. She said Horman groped her while the vehicle was moving despite telling him to stop. She said Gorman then parked the vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

The girl said Horman had represented himself online as 18 or 19 years old, and the complaint says the girl became visibly upset when police told her Horman was 23, married and had a child.

The previous two complaints accuse Horman of felony second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 18 and felony attempted sexual assault of a girl under 18. Thursday's complaint says police are investigating 30 to 50 online conversations Horman conducted with females between the ages 14-18.

Horman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond that covers all three cases. He faces over 100 years in prison if convicted of all the charges.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB owners lock out players, 1st time in 26 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News