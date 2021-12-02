Accused sex offender faces new charges in La Crosse

A 23-year-old La Crosse man already facing charges in two sex offender cases involving juveniles has now been charged in a third case.

Connor J. Horman was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault/use of force and exposing genitals to a child, both felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old girl agreed to meet with Horman after exchanging messages on Snapchat. The girl told police that Horman picked her up at Powell Park in La Crosse July 10. She said Horman groped her while the vehicle was moving despite telling him to stop. She said Gorman then parked the vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

The girl said Horman had represented himself online as 18 or 19 years old, and the complaint says the girl became visibly upset when police told her Horman was 23, married and had a child.

The previous two complaints accuse Horman of felony second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 18 and felony attempted sexual assault of a girl under 18. Thursday's complaint says police are investigating 30 to 50 online conversations Horman conducted with females between the ages 14-18.

Horman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond that covers all three cases. He faces over 100 years in prison if convicted of all the charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.