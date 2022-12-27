Accuses Christmas Day shooter in La Crosse free on signature bond

A 33-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, man is free on a signature bond after he allegedly fired a weapon in La Crosse on Christmas Day.

Luke J. Springer was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of discharging a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers received a report Dec. 25 of shots fired in the 1300 block of Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. Springer reportedly fired the shots after a person confronted him about an erratic driving episode.

Springer was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Police say Springer was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. Nobody was injured by the gunshots, and police describe the shooting as an "isolated incident."

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Gideon Wertheimer asked for a $1,000 cash bond. He said Springer lied to police about his identity and represents a flight risk.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez pressed Wertheimer about the whereabouts of the weapon that was reportedly fired. Wertheimer said police searched Springer's vehicle and have yet to recover a firearm.

Defense attorney Vincent Rust asked for a signature bond. He said Springer's mother lives in the area and that he was visiting her at the time of the arrest. Rust said Springer has no money to post bail and is missing work in Texas while he's incarcerated.

Gonzalez released Springer on a $2,500 signature bond that includes two no-contact orders and a provision that he not possess firearms while the bond remains in effect.

Springer's next court appearance is a March 7 calendar call.