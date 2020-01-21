Alarming number of drug overdoses, 2 deaths reported in last few days

An alarming eight drug-related overdoses -- including two suspicious deaths -- were reported in La Crosse County during a recent four-day period, according to the La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office.

The eight reported overdoses occurred between Friday, Jan. 17 and Monday, medical examiner Tim Candahl said, and Narcan is believed to have revived six of the individuals who overdosed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two fatalities are being "preliminarily investigated" as overdose-related, according to Candahl, who says autopsy results are expected to take 10 weeks.

Toxicology reports are underway to determine the substances involved in each of the overdoses under investigation.

Candahl advises individuals struggling with addiction, or those with friends or family members who are using drugs, to have Narcan on hand for emergencies.

"Hopefully people are aware of what Narcan can do and keep it nearby," Candahl says.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.