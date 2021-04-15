 Skip to main content
Alcohol, speed suspected in Monroe County crash
Alcohol, speed suspected in Monroe County crash

Alcohol and speed are suspected to be factors in a Monroe County vehicle crash that left four people injured Wednesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Nicole Lorraine Ray, 24, Tomah, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Hwy. CA shortly before 8:30 p.m. when she lost control as she negotiated a series of curves. Investigators believe the truck rolled twice before coming to rest on its wheels.

Four of the vehicle's five occupants were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Ray was cited by Monroe County police for causing injury while operating under the influence. A court date hasn't been set, and she hasn't been booked in the Monroe County Jail.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Ambulance, Wilton Ambulance Service and Tomah Fire Department.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

