Allamakee County man pleads to hospital threats after Onalaska store wouldn't sell him a gun

DECORAH, Iowa — An Allamakee County man has pleaded to charges he phoned threats to a Decorah hospital after a sporting goods store wouldn’t sell him a gun.

Williams Fredric Harrison Jr., 59, had been scheduled to go to trial this week, but he entered Alford pleas — not admitting guilt but acknowledging he could be convicted if the case went to trial — to a reduced charge of second-degree harassment.

Charges of threat of terrorism and first-degree harassment were dismissed as part of the plea.

Judge Richard Stochl sentenced Harrison to 30 days in jail with credit for time served.

Harrison has been transferred to the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids, where he is awaiting trial on federal charges of being a drug user in possession of ammunition in connection with the same incident.

Court records indicate authorities seized several firearms from Harrison in 2016 during a domestic abuse investigation. He later pleaded to a misdemeanor charge of non-domestic assault and possession of marijuana.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}