Allamakee County man pleads to hospital threats after Onalaska store wouldn't sell him a gun

DECORAH, Iowa — An Allamakee County man has pleaded to charges he phoned threats to a Decorah hospital after a sporting goods store wouldn’t sell him a gun.
Williams Fredric Harrison Jr., 59, had been scheduled to go to trial this week, but he entered Alford pleas — not admitting guilt but acknowledging he could be convicted if the case went to trial — to a reduced charge of second-degree harassment.
Charges of threat of terrorism and first-degree harassment were dismissed as part of the plea.
Judge Richard Stochl sentenced Harrison to 30 days in jail with credit for time served.
Harrison has been transferred to the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids, where he is awaiting trial on federal charges of being a drug user in possession of ammunition in connection with the same incident.
Court records indicate authorities seized several firearms from Harrison in 2016 during a domestic abuse investigation. He later pleaded to a misdemeanor charge of non-domestic assault and possession of marijuana.
You have free articles remaining.
On Nov. 23, 2018, Harrison attempted to purchase a .223-caliber SIGSauer M400 military-style rifle at the Gander Outdoors store in Onalaska, according to court records. He paid $1,126, but the National Instant Criminal Background Check system delayed the sale, records state.
The following day, Nov. 24, 2018, staff at Winneshiek Medical Center’s emergency room received several threatening phone calls. The caller said he wanted a certain doctor dead and told them, “you all will be dead.” The caller also complained mental background checks were keeping people like him from getting guns.
The call triggered a two-day lockdown at the hospital.
Court records show on Nov. 26, after the phone calls, Harrison petitioned the courts for the return of the rifle and shotguns seized in 2016. A December 2018 hearing was scheduled, but before that day arrived investigators linked the hospital phone calls to Harrison.
When authorities searched Harrison’s home, they found 200 rounds of .223-cal. ammunition, a receipt for the rifle he had attempted to purchase in Wisconsin and glass pipes containing what appeared to be marijuana residue, according to court records.
Mitchael Oslund
Christian Weber
Nicole Aarstad
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Zephaniah Fifer
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Thomas Stein
Christina Sievert
Benjamin Harr
Travis Heal
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael DeGregg
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Rebekka Ames
Darnell Hamilton
Benjamin Stetzer
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …