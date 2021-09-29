Alleged hit-and-run driver in fiery crash near Holmen arrested by police

Police arrested a man accused of fleeing a fiery auto crash Sept. 19 near Holmen.

Jarrett J. Koski, 34, La Crosse, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

Koski was also charged Monday in a separate incident involving an alleged robbery in the town of Onalaska. He faces a felony charge of armed robbery with use of force/party to a crime and misdemeanor charges of battery and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint describing the hit-and-run, Koski was driving a southbound vehicle on Hwy. 53 in the town of Holland shortly after 2 a.m. when he drifted and struck a vehicle stopped at a stop sign waiting to turn onto the highway.

When police arrived, Koski's vehicle was engulfed in flames, and neither driver was at the scene. The complaint says Koski fled the scene and the other driver ran to a nearby residence to get help. The only person remaining at the scene was a female passenger in Koski's vehicle. She appeared to have scrapes on her back caused by broken glass. The complaint says she repeatedly asked where Koski was.

The driver of the other auto said she passed out briefly before exiting her vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital by a relative. The passenger in Koski's vehicle was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police located Koski Sept. 25 in La Crosse. The complaint says Koski was cooperative with police until he was handcuffed. At that point, Koski reportedly resisted police and kicked a squad car, leaving behind a significant dent.

In the armed robbery complaint, a witness told police she complained to Koski and two other people about bad marijuana she had purchased from the alleged robbery victim for $40. She told police that Koski and the two others went to a Hwy. F residence Jan. 25 to confront the alleged victim. Koski told police the weapon brandished during the incident was a CO2 handgun and that he ran from the scene when he suspected someone might get hurt.

Koski is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $2,500 cash bond set by Judge Todd Bjerke.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.