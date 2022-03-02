 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alleged meth courier arrested at Onalaska hotel bound over for trial

A 22-year-old Topeka, Kansas, man accused of bringing a record amount of methamphetamine into La Crosse County Feb. 19 will stand trial.

Jimmy Castillo faces a single felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne found probable cause to move forward with the case during a Tuesday preliminary hearing.

Castillo pleaded not guilty and is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond, which was reduced from $250,000 during a hearing Monday.

La Crosse Police Department investigator James Mancuso told the court that police received a confidential and reliable tip that a Hispanic man named "Jimmy" operating a vehicle with Kansas license plates would be bringing a substantial amount of methamphetamine to the Holiday Inn & Suites in Onalaska.

Mancuso testified police staked out the hotel for nearly six hours before Castillo entered the hotel with only a backpack. He returned to his vehicle a short time later. Mancuso said Castillo "tensed up and tried to run away" when police announced themselves.

Mancuso said police summoned a K9 to sniff for the presence of drugs and recovered 15½ pounds of methamphetamine divided among seven plastic bags. He testified that Castillo told police he was supposed to collect $63,000 in exchange for the drugs, which included $3,000 for Castillo's courier role.

Castillo faces up to 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted of the charge.

Jimmy Castillo

Castillo
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

