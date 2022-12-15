Alleged stalker in La Crosse held on cash bail

A 35-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond after allegedly harassing a woman multiple times between Nov. 20 and Dec. 12.

Bradley K. Quimbley was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of stalking.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that she first met Quimbley two months ago, and he began contacting her on a regular basis. She said the contacts continued after repeated requests that he stop.

The woman told police about a Nov. 26 incident when she was walking on a sidewalk after work and was approached by Quimbley. She said he yelled at her and threatened to “beat her ass.” Later that evening, she reported receiving a call from Quimbley who said, “I have $200 for you to come over,” which she interpreted as a solicitation for sex.

The woman also described a Dec. 3 incident at Kwik Trip on Cass Street. She said Quimbley approached her and asked how she was doing. She said Quimbley became loud and agitated after she told him to leave her alone.

The complaint says Quimbley has been issued three citations by La Crosse police for contacting the woman against her wishes. The woman says Quimbley has contacted her at least 20 times. She told police she has rearranged her work schedule so it lined up when someone could escort her back home.

The complaint says police interviewed two witnesses who corroborated Quimbley’s pattern of harassment.

Quimbley maintained his innocence during Wednesday’s bail hearing. He described his accusers as “crackheads” and told the court he planned to return to Florida after his release.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Julie Nelson asked that Quimbley be held on a cash bond. She said Quimbley has convictions for similar offenses in Florida and that he’s a flight risk.

“He has little regard for court orders or any authority,” Nelson said. “Given his statement that he’s going back to Florida, he’s a clear risk not to appear.”

Judge Gloria Doyle agreed to the cash bond and set a calendar call for Dec. 28.

IN PHOTOS: Picture perfect snow covers La Crosse