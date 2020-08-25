Allen Kruk pleads no contest in 2019 shooting of La Crosse police officer

A La Crosse man pleaded no contest Tuesday to shooting a La Crosse Police Department officer last year.
Allen C. Kruk, 35, admitted in La Crosse County Circuit Court that prosecutors could prove he intended to shoot Officer Dustin Darling Aug. 3, 2019, during a domestic disturbance at the residence of Kruk’s ex-wife by pleading no-contest to attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon.
As part of the plea agreement negotiated between the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office and Kruk’s attorney, Daniel Linehan, Kruk’s other charges – including theft of a gun, possession of methamphetamine, burglary, theft, uttering a forgery and felony bail jumping – were dismissed, but will be read-in during his sentencing.
Judge Ramona Gonzalez accepted the plea, finding Kruk guilty and revoking his bond. He will remain in custody — where he has been for the last year — pending his sentencing.
Deputy District Attorney Jessica Skemp requested a pre-sentencing investigation and committed to asking the court for a sentence of 15 years initial confinement in prison and an additional five years on extended supervision. The state is also recommending Kruk pay restitution.
Skemp told the court that prosecutors had discussed the agreement with the victim.
Gonzalez will sentence Kruk at a later date after the pre-sentencing investigation is filed. She is not obligated to follow the recommendation of the plea agreement.
The maximum sentence is 60 years in prison.
Darling responded to the domestic disturbance Aug. 3 after a woman called police to report Kruk had a gun. The woman was able to talk Kruk into going outside; however, when Kruk saw Darling, he turned back.
Darling attempted to stop Kruk from going back inside with the children, and Kruk pulled a handgun and pointed it at the police officer, Darling’s body camera video shows Kruk pointing a gun at the officer, then Darling shooting Kruk while backing away.
Darling was struck by a bullet in the chest, which was stopped by his bulletproof vest.
Kruk stole the gun from a Monroe County residence.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.