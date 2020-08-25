Allen Kruk pleads no contest in 2019 shooting of La Crosse police officer

Skemp told the court that prosecutors had discussed the agreement with the victim.

Gonzalez will sentence Kruk at a later date after the pre-sentencing investigation is filed. She is not obligated to follow the recommendation of the plea agreement.

The maximum sentence is 60 years in prison.

Darling responded to the domestic disturbance Aug. 3 after a woman called police to report Kruk had a gun. The woman was able to talk Kruk into going outside; however, when Kruk saw Darling, he turned back.

Darling attempted to stop Kruk from going back inside with the children, and Kruk pulled a handgun and pointed it at the police officer, Darling’s body camera video shows Kruk pointing a gun at the officer, then Darling shooting Kruk while backing away.

Darling was struck by a bullet in the chest, which was stopped by his bulletproof vest.

Kruk stole the gun from a Monroe County residence.

