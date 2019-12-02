Allen Kruk pleads not guilty to attempted homicide in La Crosse cop shooting

A man accused of shooting a La Crosse police officer in August pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted homicide.
Allen C. Kruk, 34, La Crosse, will remain in custody after Judge Ramona Gonzalez declined to alter his cash bond.
Kruk has been in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 bond since he was charged Sept. 6 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide using a dangerous weapon, theft of a gun, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday and Gonzalez found probable cause to bind him over for trial based on the criminal complaint.
According to the complaint, Kruk pulled a gun on La Crosse Police Officer Dustin Darling Aug. 3 during an incident on South Ninth Street near Cass Street. Darling responded to a disturbance at the residence of Kruk’s ex-wife, who was able to talk Kruk into going outside.
However, when Kruk saw Darling, he turned back. That was when Darling attempted to stop Kruk from going back inside with the children and Kruk pulled a handgun and pointed it at the police officer, according to the complaint.
Darling’s body camera video shows Kruk pointing a gun at the officer, then Darling shooting Kruk while backing away.
Darling was then struck by a bullet in the chest, which was stopped by his bulletproof vest, according to the complaint.
Kruk is accused of stealing the handgun from a Monroe County residence.
Kruk’s court-appointed attorney Daniel Linehan asked the court for a signature bond with house arrest and GPS monitoring by Justice Support Services.
“The alternative is that he just sits through trial, because he has no money,” Linehan said.
Linehan was able to arrange a treatment plan for Kruk with Justice Support Services, he said, which would help ensure Kruk’s appearance in court.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke argued that the current bond is appropriate given the severity of the accusations and the potential danger to the public.
“In prior cases it indicated he was homeless. I would have concerns if he were released about where he would go and whether he would be able to maintain stability,” Gruenke said.
Gonzalez shared Gruenke’s concerns, saying she would reconsider her decision if Kruk had a stable place to stay, but the lack of a verifiable address was a significant factor.
Richard L. Sweeney II, 54, Onalaska, was charged Nov. 26 with felony bail jumping. Sweeney violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Nov. 15, according to the complaint.
Cydney R. Jelen, 26, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 21 with uttering a forgery, theft of movable property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Jelen took $500 from a woman in the spring, used a man’s debit card to spend $2,000 on Amazon over the summer and forged two checks in September, according to the complaint.
Jamie L. Kirby, 28, West Salem, was charged Nov. 19 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine. Kirby had heroin and cocaine Nov. 1 when she was the passenger in a car pulled over for an illegal tint, according to the complaint.
Luis A. Jimenez, 32, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with felony bail jumping. Jimenez violated terms of a previous bond Nov. 8 by consuming alcohol, according to the complaint.
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Berger was pulled over Nov. 12 in downtown La Crosse for driving erratically and failed several field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. A search of his vehicle revealed heroin and a glass pipe. Berger also stole a car battery Oct. 29 from Walmart, according to the complaint.
Katie R. McCune, 41, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. McCune had methamphetamine in her purse Nov. 5 when she was arrested and cited for retail theft, according to the complaint.
Dale B. Peterson Jr., 69, Bangor, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Peterson was pulled over Nov. 7 for deviating in his lane and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.
Nemo Yang, 22, Holmen, was charged Nov. 6 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A backpack with 0.09 grams of meth and several meth pipes were found under Yang’s seat during an Oct. 30 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Anjelica L. Pitzer, 32, Wauzeka, Wis., was charged Nov. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitzer had a straw with meth inside and hundreds of syringes when she was arrested Nov. 4 for taking $157.35-worth of items from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.
