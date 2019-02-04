A man was arrested after a vehicle and foot pursuit on Friday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jarrad Gaede, 44, of Alma Center, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without consent, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and a probation warrant, according to police.
According to the press release, a town of Alma resident reported a stolen vehicle at about 3 p.m. Authorities located the vehicle in the town of Albion, and conducted a traffic stop when the vehicle fled, according to the police department.
Police pursued Gaede into Trempealeau County, where authorities forced Gaede’s car to a stop. Gaede left the car and police pursued him on foot when a police dog apprehended Gaede, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
