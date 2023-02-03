A 55-year-old Alma Center man faces multiple drug charges after Jackson County police executed a search warrant Jan. 21 at his town of Alma residence.

Milton G. Haskins was referred to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office for felony charges of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant around 9 a.m. at an address on South Alma Center Road. Police reportedly seized 1.1 ounces of crystallized substances that tested positive for methamphetamine. Police determined that packing materials found at the residence indicated that Haskins was distributing controlled substances.

Police reported that money and firearms were also seized as evidence.

Police arrested three other people — Theoradore H. Saarnio, 47, Merrillan; Justin Farmer, 41, Spencer; and Jeremiah Farmer, 40, Alma Center — on outstanding warrants.

Haskins is being held in the Jackson County Jail pending an initial court appearance that hadn't been scheduled as of Friday afternoon.

Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s 1951: La Crosse Central High School 1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets 1954: Triangle Cafe 1954: Estell Tall Fashions 1954: Howards Clothes 1954: Crescent Jewelers 1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop 1954: YMCA basketball 1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire 1955: La Crosse Beauty School 1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse 1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly 1957: Kroger 1957: Jackson Plaza 1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement 1958: 1st National Bank 1958: State Bank of La Crosse 1958: Heat exchanger plant 1958: American Legion parade