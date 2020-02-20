Altoona superintendent arrested on child sex trafficking, pornography charges

Altoona’s public schools superintendent was arrested Thursday morning on federal charges for sex trafficking of a minor and making child pornography.

Daniel Peggs, 32, is scheduled for an initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Madison, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.

A federal grand jury indicted Peggs on Feb. 12 and details of those chargers were unsealed following his arrest.

The indictment alleges that between October 2015 and May 2016, Peggs recruited and maintained an underage female referred to “Jane Doe 1” knowing this person would engage in a commercial sex act.

Furthermore, Peggs is accused of using the minor to engage in a sexually explicit act that was video recorded in December 2015 on an iPhone.

According to Blader, the minor is not from the Altoona School District.

Based on a career timeline Peggs provided when he was applying for the Altoona superintendent position, the events described in the federal charges happened while he was a principal in the Gilman school district.