Altoona teen dies in two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

An Altoona teen was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Trempealeau.

Amya Meyer, 18, who was the sole occupant of her vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:28 a.m. after her car crossed the centerline of Hwy. 93 near German Coulee Road, striking a Right Way Shuttle bus head on, according to Sgt. David Lyngen of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the shuttle bus, Jason Galewski, 43, of Eau Claire, sustained injuries and was transported to an unspecified hospital in La Crosse. Passenger Lonnie Pearson, 52, of La Crosse was also brought to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The other two passengers of the shuttle, Johnathan Thompson, 56, and Keith Blackdeer, 48, both of La Crosse, were uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

