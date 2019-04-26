Try 3 months for $3

Another one of the three men arrested on charges of child pornography by Holmen police about two weeks ago was charged Friday in La Crosse Circuit Court.

Thomas R. Wessel, 62, of Onalaska, was charged Friday with three counts of possession of child pornography, according to the complaint.

The Department of Criminal Investigations provided Onalaska investigators with cyber tip reports generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography images linked to an IP address belonging to Wessel, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators confirmed that the IP address belonged to Wessel and was granted a search warrant, according to the complaint.

On April 12, authorities entered Wessel's home while he wasn't present and discovered seven images on a computer hard drive of young prepubescent females, according to the complaint.

Investigators several items at Wessel's home: two safes, two laptop, 10 drives, five them drives and a VCR preview disc, according to the police report.

Police located Wessel at work and took him to the Onalaska Police Department for an interview, but Wessel refused to answer questions, according to the complaint.

