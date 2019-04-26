Thomas R. Wessel, 62, of Onalaska, was charged Friday with three counts of possession of child pornography, according to the complaint.
The Department of Criminal Investigations provided Onalaska investigators with cyber tip reports generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography images linked to an IP address belonging to Wessel, according to the criminal complaint.
Investigators confirmed that the IP address belonged to Wessel and was granted a search warrant, according to the complaint.
On April 12, authorities entered Wessel's home while he wasn't present and discovered seven images on a computer hard drive of young prepubescent females, according to the complaint.
Investigators several items at Wessel's home: two safes, two laptop, 10 drives, five them drives and a VCR preview disc, according to the police report.
Police located Wessel at work and took him to the Onalaska Police Department for an interview, but Wessel refused to answer questions, according to the complaint.
Daniel Roop, 53, of La Crosse, was charged April 25 with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Police arrested Roop after police responded to a domestic disturbance on the block of 600 South Seventh Street and discovered Roop had physically assaulted the victim, punching him, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt, 48, of La Crosse, was charged April 25 with possession of methamphetamine. Police arrested Brandt after a police dog detected drugs during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Zephaniah Fifer, 38, of La Crosse, was charged April 25 with attempting to flee or elude an officer and obstructing an officer. Police arrested Fifer after a vehicle pursuit, according to the complaint.
Ezekiel Smith, 18, of La Crosse, was charged April 24 with robbery with use of force and misdemeanor battery. Police arrested Smith after video footage revealed Smith physically assaulting a man, punching him several times, in a basement during a house party on Cliffside Drive with four other men, according to the complaint.
Thomas Chadwell, 52, of La Crosse, was charged April 24 with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police responded to a noise complaint on South Seventh Street because Chadwell was yelling, according to police. Authorities discovered a total of 3.2 grams of drugs in the apartment Chadwell was in, according to the complaint.
Ariana Trail
, 29, of La Crosse, was charged April 23 with substantial battery, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Police arrested Trail after she physically assaulted a man, biting him and throwing scrap pieces of boards from their porch at him, according to the complaint.
Joseph Watters
, 22, of Hokah, Minn., was charged April 23 with attempting to deliver methamphetamine, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police arrested Watters after he agreed to sell drugs to an undercover investigator through Facebook, according to the complaint.
Wade Stenberg
, 34, of La Crosse, was charged April 23 with possession of methamphetamine. Police arrested Stenberg after a police dog detected drugs during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Raymond Bolstad
, 50, of La Crosse, was charged April 23 as a fugitive. Police arrested Bolstad for a warrant from the Wabasha County, Minn., according to the complaint.
David Swertfeger
, 40, of La Crosse, was charged April 22 with two counts of uttering a forgery, two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of illegally obtained prescriptions, as a repeat offender. Police arrested Swertfeger after someone reporter Swertfeger had stolen his checkbook from his car and written himself a $1,000 check for work done on property, according to the complaint.
Jeffery Berry
, 56, of La Crosse, was charged April 22 with possession of methamphetamine, three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police arrested Berry for violating bond conditions and discovered methamphetamine in his pockets while searching him, according to the complaint.
Amber Halverson
, 31, no permanent address, was charged April 22 with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Halverson after a complainant told authorities someone named “Amber” was doing drugs in an apartment on the 800 block of South Sixth Street and for active warrants, according to the complaint.
Tyler Harvey
, 20, of Viroqua, was charged April 22 with felony bail jumping and possession of THC. Police arrested Harvey after a police dog detected drugs in the vehicle Harvey was driving and admitting to police he had marijuana, according to the complaint.
Bridget Schoenfeld
, 25, no permanent address, was charged April 22 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police were arresting Schoenfeld for a La Crosse City warrant and discovered a white crystal-like substance authorities believed wasn’t methamphetamine, although Schoenfeld told authorities she had methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Christopher Leinfelder
, 23, of La Crosse, was charged April 18 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, as repeat offender. Police had probable cause to issue a warrant for Leinfelder because of his history of physically assaulting his girlfriend, according to the complaint.
Sysou Lee
, 37, of La Crosse, was charged April 18 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (fourth offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (fourth offense) and attempting to flee or elude an officer. Police arrested Lee after he ignored police’s attempt to initiate a traffic stop, according to the report. Authorities smelled the odor of intoxicants, and Lee later admitted to drinking six bottles of beer, according to the complaint.
Jacob Kessler
, 34, of La Crosse, was charged April 18 with the possession of an electric weapon. A woman reported that Kessler had taken her phone, according to the police report. Police located Kessler and, while arresting him, discovered a stun gun, according to the complaint.
Whitney Stark, 28, of La Crosse, was charged April 17 with possession with felony bail jumping and possession of THC. Police arrested Stark for a justice support warrant, according to the complaint.
Joel Highshaw, 25, of Milwaukee, was charged April 17 with possession with intent to deliver and possession of THC, a repeat offender. Police arrested Highshaw after a criminal informant told police that he/she had bought drugs from Highshaw, according to the police report. Police gave the criminal informant $900 to buy heroin and recorded the criminal informant buying drugs from Highshaw, according to the complaint.
Mariah Williamson, 20, of Stoddard, was charged April 16 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, as a repeat offender. Police arrested Williamson after someone reported Williamson was passed out behind the wheel of a car at the intersection of Third Street and Cameron Avenue, according to the complaint.
Madeline Fure, 25, of Cassville, Wis., was charged April 16 with possession of methamphetamine. Police arrested Fure after discovering 0.33 grams of methamphetamine in her purse, according to the complaint.
Daniel Larson, 34, of La Crosse, was charged April 16 as a fugitive. Larson is being extradited for a warrant issued by Wabasha County, Minn., according to the complaint.
Katie Kaiser, 28, of Galesville, was charged April 16 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Kaiser after she failed a field sobriety test, had a preliminary breath test result of 0.169 percent and failed to stay in her lane while driving, according to police. Authorities also discovered what was believed to be 0.8 grams of methamphetamine, 3.4 grams of marijuana and 6.7 grams of THC, according to the complaint.
Brian Johnson, 41, no permanent address, was charged April 12 with possession of methamphetamine and THC, both as a repeater. Johnson was found with plastic bags containing both substances in his pockets after police came to his residence in response to a welfare check, according to the complaint.
Tanner Olds, 26, of Onalaska, was charged April 12 with stalking. The victim told police March 23 that Olds had been tracking her phone and whereabouts and making threatening calls and texts, according to the complaint.
James A. Anderson, 49, no permanent address, was charged April 11 with felony bail jumping (alcohol) and resisting an officer. Anderson kicked at officers while being arrested for violating a bond condition, according to the complaint.
Kara Venable
, 28, of La Crosse, was charged April 10 as a fugitive. Venable is being extradited to Winona County, Minn., to face charges, according to the complaint.
Courtney R. Craig
, 40, of La Crosse, was charged April 10 for uttering a forgery, as a repeat offender. Police arrested Craig for forging two checks, according to the complaint.
William J. Kraus
, 35, no permanent address, was charged April 9 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police called Kraus' probation and, subsequently, took Kraus into custody where they found 2.1 grams of drugs on him, according to the complaint.
Anthony K. Clay
, 40, of La Crosse, was charged April 9 with false imprisonment (domestic abuse), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse) and possession of cocaine. Police arrested Clay for repeatedly harassing and disturbing his ex-girlfriend at her home and work, according to the complaint.
Zue S. Vang, 40, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Vang after discovering 15.1 grams of a white crystallized substance, 188 grams of marijuana and more than $10,000 in cash in a residence on the 1400 block of Green Bay Street, according to the complaint.
Julia L. Hedum, 41, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 with felony bail jumping and possession of THC. Police took Hedum into custody for a warrant and discovered a package weighing 51.3 grams that tested positive for the presence of THC, according to the complaint.
James A. Conner III, 43, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 with manufacturing/delivering THC, two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and felony bail jumping. Police discovered 63.8 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine in the vehicle Conner was driving and, subsequently, arrested Conner after authorities were granted a GPS warrant as part of an ongoing investigation, according to police. Conner said police planted the drugs on him, according to the complaint.
Montrell D. Elmore, 38, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 with felony bail jumping (alcohol). Police arrested Elmore for violating his bond condition, according to the complaint.
Walter D. Walker, 25, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 as a fugitive. Police took Walker into custody for an arrest warrant issued by the state of Mississippi, according to the complaint.
Justin L. Shaffer, 21, of La Crosse, was charged April 5 with two counts of felony bail jumping, attempting felony bail jumping (internet access), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Police were arresting Shaffer for violating a bond condition, during which Shaffer yelled profanities at law enforcement officers and ignored orders to place his hands behind his back, according to police. Authorities also discovered 2 grams of what’s believed to be marijuana, according to the complaint.
Christopher P. Polus, 41, of La Crosse, was charged April 5 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Polus was arrested for several active warrants, according to the complaint.
Forest Knutson, 24, of La Crosse, was charged April 5 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, a repeat offender. Police arrested Knutson for a probation warrant.
Courtney R. Craig, 40, of La Crosse, was charged April 5 with misdemeanor theft and uttering a forgery, as a repeat offender. Police arrested Craig after she used checks on accounts that were either closed or frozen, according to the complaint.
Brittany M. Basley, 28, of La Crosse, was charged April 4 with possession of narcotic drugs. Police arrested Basley for a La Crosse County warrant and discovered about 3.4 grams of drugs on her, according to the complaint.
Long Yang, 25, Coon Valley, was charged April 3 with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Yang sold 1.5 grams of methamphetamine Sept. 3, 2018, and 3.5 grams of meth Sept. 25, 2018, according to the complaint.
Dennis C. Henry, 68, Onalaska, was charged April 3 with felony bail jumping. A preliminary breath test showed Henry had a .011 percent blood-alcohol content April 2, according to the criminal complaint.
Kevin Vue, 24, no permanent address, was charged April 2 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to flee or elude an officer, a repeat offender. Police arrested Vue for a valid probation warrant, according to the report.
Linda J. Page, 65, of Onalaska, was charged April 2 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft. Police arrested Page after she stole items with an estimated value of $160 from a store, according to the complaint.
Cameron L. Stanek, 30, of La Crosse, was charged April 1 with strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon, and resisting an officer. Police arrested Stanek after he physically assaulted a woman by putting her in a headlock, according to the complaint.
John P. Young, 33, of Onalaska, was charged April 1 with possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse). Police arrested Young after physically assaulting an ex-girlfriend, according to the complaint.
Lucas M. Carpenter, 35, of Onalaska, was charged April 1 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of illegally obtained prescription, as a repeat offender. Police arrested Carpenter after being tipped off that he was selling drugs and subsequently discovering about 3 grams of methamphetamine and Suboxone, according to the complaint.
