Jeffrey Brandt Jeffrey Brandt, 48, of La Crosse, was charged April 25 with possession of methamphetamine. Police arrested Brandt after a police dog detected drugs during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.

Zephaniah Fifer Zephaniah Fifer, 38, of La Crosse, was charged April 25 with attempting to flee or elude an officer and obstructing an officer. Police arrested Fifer after a vehicle pursuit, according to the complaint.

Thomas Chadwell Thomas Chadwell, 52, of La Crosse, was charged April 24 with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police responded to a noise complaint on South Seventh Street because Chadwell was yelling, according to police. Authorities discovered a total of 3.2 grams of drugs in the apartment Chadwell was in, according to the complaint.

Madeline Fure Madeline Fure, 25, of Cassville, Wis., was charged April 16 with possession of methamphetamine. Police arrested Fure after discovering 0.33 grams of methamphetamine in her purse, according to the complaint.

Katie Kaiser Katie Kaiser, 28, of Galesville, was charged April 16 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Kaiser after she failed a field sobriety test, had a preliminary breath test result of 0.169 percent and failed to stay in her lane while driving, according to police. Authorities also discovered what was believed to be 0.8 grams of methamphetamine, 3.4 grams of marijuana and 6.7 grams of THC, according to the complaint.

Tanner Olds Tanner Olds, 26, of Onalaska, was charged April 12 with stalking. The victim told police March 23 that Olds had been tracking her phone and whereabouts and making threatening calls and texts, according to the complaint.

