MADISON — A La Crosse man convicted in 2012 of killing his parents will not get a new trial, a state appeals court ruled Thursday.
Eric Koula contended that his trial attorney was ineffective for failing to properly investigate any role Koula’s brother in-law may have had in the deaths of Koula’s parents, Dennis and Merna Koula.
Koula, who acted as his own attorney on appeal, also claimed that his trial attorney should have presented fingerprint evidence, evidence challenging the state’s time-of-death evidence and failed to investigate if Koula’s brother in-law had any role in the murders.
In upholding La Crosse County Circuit Judge Scott Horne, the District IV Court of Appeals concluded that Koula’s trial and post-trial attorneys were not deficient in representing him.
Koula failed to link any alleged deficiencies to prejudicing his defense, the appeals court unanimously decided.
A jury found Koula guilty of murdering his parents inside their town of Barre house in 2010 and forging a $50,000 check.
Horne sentenced Koula in 2012 to life in prison without parole.
This breaking story will be updated.
