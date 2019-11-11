An Appleton man was arrested Saturday in Trempealeau County for 12th-offense drunken driving after he hit two parked cars.
Jerome J. Pomeroy, 57, was in the village of Pigeon Falls at about 6:30 p.m. when he drove into two empty, parked cars. Pomeroy admitted to being intoxicated and driving his vehicle into the cars.
He was arrested for 12th-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license and violating his probation.
