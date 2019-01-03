MADISON — An Arcadia man previously convicted of child sex assault was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 10 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release for possessing child pornography.
Michael Reynolds, 43, would have faced a prison sentence between 46 and 57 months, but his 1992 conviction for first-degree sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl required District Judge William Conley to impose the 10-year statutory mandatory minimum sentence.
Decades had passed since Reynolds’ conviction, and his child pornography offense involved one sexually explicit photo and seven similar videos -- far fewer depictions than the average recent cases. However, the seriousness of his prior offense, his absconding while on probation for it and his continued interest in children as sex objects warranted a lengthy prison term, Conley said.
Conley noted that Reynolds and his siblings were victims of child sexual abuse when he was 9, and the judge was dismayed that Reynolds did not have empathy for vulnerable children as a result.
Reynolds’ attorney, Terry Frederick, said that being sexually abused so young increased the likelihood that Reynolds would act out on others.
Reynolds used a Kik application on his cellphone, tablet and computer to access receive and send sexually explicit photos of prepubescent and teen girls in January 2018. He pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography in September.
Reynolds was on Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registry for his 1992 conviction and violated it by searching for child pornography, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman said.
Kik is a mobile messaging application used for one-to-one, group or anonymous chatting and sending photos and videos. It has a web browser that encourages users to remain within the app itself. It has features that appeal to young users including internal apps, sticker apps, meme generators, games, and dating apps, according to webwise.com, a website aimed at parents and teachers that offers information and advice on internet safety and security.
After court, Altman declined to comment on how Reynolds was caught or whether authorities can trace those who use Kik to send child pornography.
Frederick told Conley that Reynolds is not “a sophisticated person” and probably did not connect viewing and sharing child pornography and how it victimizes children.
“He’s not a terrible person, but he doesn’t see how he’s feeding a black market for these images,” Frederick said.
The fact that Reynolds requested a “certain kind of child pornography” from a girl through a Kik chatroom shows that he is creating more demand for sexually explicit photos of young girls, Conley replied.
Reynolds declined Conley’s invitation to speak in court.
“That’s part of the problem," Conley said after Reynolds declined the judge's invitation to speak. "You haven’t taken the time to find out why you’re carrying this pain around and the pain you’re causing others ... I hope you confront your demons that are keeping you stalled in life.”
Conley ordered Reynolds to undergo a mental health evaluation and sex offender treatment while in prison.