Arkansas man arrested in West Salem fentanyl death

West Salem police have announced the arrest of a 23-year-old Centerton, Arkansas, man accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a village resident.

Lathan G. Foster was arrested Wednesday in Benton County, Arkansas, by the U.S. Marshall's Service. He faces a single felony count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors filed a criminal complaint July 11 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the complaint, police responded to a 293 Driftwood St. residence Dec. 31, 2021, and found an unconscious male. After 30 minutes of life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed Jan. 3 in Rochester, Minnesota. The cause of death was identified as fentanyl toxicity.

The complaint says police seized a cell phone at the residence and obtained a warrant to search its contents. Investigators reportedly found Facebook Messenger contacts that Foster allegedly used to arrange fentanyl sales to the victim, including messages exchanged on the day the victim died.

Foster is being held in the Benton County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to La Crosse County.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

