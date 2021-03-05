Armed felon at large following Jackson County standoff

A Jackson County man is at large after shooting at a police officer acting on a felony probation warrant.

Gary G. Hughes, 74, is considered armed and dangerous and the community is instructed not to approach or attempt to apprehend him.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Thursday, a Jackson County deputy arrived at W15824 Kelly Road, Town of Springfield, in attempt to locate Hughes following issuance of a felony probation warrant. The deputy made contact with Hughes at the residence.

According to a report issued Friday by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, "Hughes made statements indicating he was not going back to jail, brandished a firearm, and fired shots at the deputy."

The deputy exited the residence safely and uninjured and called for backup. A 15-hour negotiation period and standoff followed, during which time other occupants of the residence were evacuated by law enforcement safely and without injury. When law enforcement ultimately entered the residence, Hughes was no longer on the scene, the report states.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Hughes is asked to contact the Jackson County Dispatch Center at 715-284-5357.