Arrest made in La Crosse shooting death

A 17-year-old La Crosse man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in La Crosse May 22 has been taken into custody.

Jackson A. Greengrass was booked into the La Crosse County Jail Friday. An arrest warrant was filed against Greengrass June 8 after the La Crosse County District Attorney's office filed a criminal complaint for his alleged role in an altercation that killed 17-year-old Storm Vondrashek of La Crosse.

Greengrass faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and murder/battery and misdemeanor charges of possessing a dangerous weapon while under 18 and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person. He faces over 75 years in prison if convicted of all four charges.

Greengrass has an initial appearance set for July 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Sage Hicke, 18, Ontario, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Vondrashek's death. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $40,000 cash bond. He has a pre-trial conference set for July 15 and a status conference set for Oct. 20.