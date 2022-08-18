 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in Lansing, Iowa, homicide

Andrew Raymond Karvel

An arrest has been made after the death of an Iowa man last spring.

On May 9, 2022, the Lansing/New Albin Police Department responded to a medical call of an elderly man unconscious and not breathing. When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined that Daniel William Lundy, 83, was deceased. A death investigation was initiated and an arrest was made Wednesday.

Andrew Raymond Karvel, 67, was charged Aug. 17 with murder in the first degree and is being held in Allamakee County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.

The Lansing/New Albin Police Department is being assisted by the Iowa DCI Major Crimes Unit, Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office.

