top story

Arrest made in May 10 Sparta death

  • Updated
Shawn Hock

Hock

Sparta police have made an arrest pursuant to a month-long death investigation.

Shawn J. Hock of Sparta was charged Sunday in the death of 32-year-old Sara Latimer of Sparta. She was found dead by Sparta police May 10 at a Jefferson Avenue residence. Investigators determined Latimer died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office has filed the following charges against Hock:

  • First-degree intentional homicide
  • Two counts of aggravated battery with a domestic abuse enhancer
  • Two counts of disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer
  • Manufacture/deliver methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender

Hock has been in custody on unrelated charges since Latimer’s death. He appeared Monday before Monroe County County Circuit Court Judge Mark Goodman, who ordered Hock held on a $500,000 cash bail and set an initial court appearance for July 8.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

