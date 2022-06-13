Arrest made in May 10 Sparta death

Sparta police have made an arrest pursuant to a month-long death investigation.
Shawn J. Hock of Sparta was charged Sunday in the death of 32-year-old Sara Latimer of Sparta. She was found dead by Sparta police May 10 at a Jefferson Avenue residence. Investigators determined Latimer died of blunt force trauma to the head.
The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office has filed the following charges against Hock:
- First-degree intentional homicide
- Two counts of aggravated battery with a domestic abuse enhancer
- Two counts of disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer
- Manufacture/deliver methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender
Hock has been in custody on unrelated charges since Latimer’s death. He appeared Monday before Monroe County County Circuit Court Judge Mark Goodman, who ordered Hock held on a $500,000 cash bail and set an initial court appearance for July 8.
