Arrest made in Wednesday fire in La Crosse

Arson has been identified as the cause of an overnight Wednesday fire on the 2000 block of Onalaska Court in La Crosse, and police arrested a 29-year-old La Crosse man who allegedly started the fire.

Brandon M. Helke is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on charges of arson, intimidating a victim, mistreatment of animals (two counts), battery, disorderly conduct while armed and bail jumping.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, Helke became involved in a domestic incident with another person at the residence. He reportedly pointed a gun at the person and set fire to the residence after the person left.

Helke sustained minor injuries from the fire and was transported to a local hospital. One dog inside the residence died and another was resuscitated and turned over to animal control.

The fire started around 1:15 a.m., and fire crews were at the scene within five minutes. The fire reached the second floor, and the house sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

Helke is being held on a cash bonds totaling $1,150 pending the filing of a criminal complaint. Police describe the investigation as "active" and "ongoing."

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

