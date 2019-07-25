La Crosse police again objected to a bond decision by a La Crosse County Circuit Court judge Thursday, releasing a statement headlined, "REPEAT DRUG DEALER ARRESTED…AGAIN," after they say a repeat offender was released on signature bonds.
Last week, the Criminal Justice Management Council presented a plan to improve interdepartmental frustrations within the justice department, including the La Crosse Police Department's objections to judges' bond decisions, but police say they must sound the alarm because this problem isn't limited to La Crosse.
Jack D. Taylor, 34, of La Crosse was arrested Wednesday in the 2000 block of George Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug-trafficking place, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia after discovering more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $4,500 worth of drugs and $3,200 in cash.
Taylor has a "lengthy criminal history in Wisconsin and Minnesota," according to police, and has been released on a signature bond in a pending case in La Crosse County where he was charged with manufacturing/delivering amphetamine and other cases in Minnesota.
Capt. Jason Melby described Taylor as a "for-profit" dealer.
This is not someone who sells drugs to afford his own addiction or sells to his friends, Melby said. Those people need treatment, but Taylor's livelihood relies on selling drugs, he said.
"We have long held that 'for-profit' dealers need different considerations when being released on bond," Melby said. We "need to interrupt the supply of drugs" to avoid "irreparable harm to the community."
Interim La Crosse Police Chief Rob Abraham said in a written statement Thursday that he asked the Criminal Justice Management Council to conduct a review "on why and how repeat offenders are able to be released multiple times on signature bonds, so common people like me can understand this confusing process."
Abraham said bonds are a statewide issue.
"This isn’t a La Crosse police versus the judges issue, this is a much bigger issue that needs the attention of our state legislators. But in order for change to occur, people need to speak up," Abraham said.
When it comes to court proceedings, lawyers and judges are ethically bound from discussing particular cases and decisions and must consider “confidentiality (which) may affect how much information is shared,” said La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke in last week's meeting.
Gruenke declined providing a statement regarding the police department's statement.
Chenoa D. Danick
Jennifer L. Carrillo
Jennifer L. Carrillo, 37, La Crosse, was charged July 25 with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Carrillo after conducting a search warrant and discovering three grams of suspected meth and about 450 grams of fake meth, according to the criminal complaint.
Joshua Dekota Tidwell
Torek C. Inderberg
Tristen R. Landers
Alan C. Mauss
Dominique M. Hister
Corey D. Taylor
Davonte E. Owens
Taylor A. Ludwig
Benjamin R. Groth
Donald F. Greeno
Shannon D. Gage
Chue Yee Xiong
Steven T. Brown
Andrew M. Plum
Casey J. Proudfoot
Damien S. Reinsvold
Dennis L. Sharpe
Debra M. White
Nathen P. Herzer
Trevor A. Midtlien
Keith A. Stankey
Rymone D. Taylor
Andre L. Robinson Jr.
Charles R. Hotchkiss
Donald F. Greeno
Ronald W. Francis
Christopher Samuel Burkhart
Davonte J. Bradley
Shawn M. Jakubowski
Helmer Jafet Alcocer Cruz
Brent A. Moen
Holly A. Ness
Daniel T. Roop
Daniel T. Roop, 53, La Crosse, was charged July 11 with resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Roop for operating while intoxicated, first offense, according to the criminal complaint.
Breanna M. Dvorak
Antion D. Edmond
Kenneth D. Jackson
Kenneth D. Jackson, 32, La Crosse, was charged July 11 with operating a motor vehicle while revoked, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (third offense), resisting an officer, possession of THC and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Jackson for a La Crosse County Warrant and a probation warrant, according to the criminal complaint.
Allen C. Kruk
Chue Yee Xiong, Jack T. Vang and Rachael W. McBain
Chad M. Downs
Davial A. Winchel
Dustin M. Barnes
Joseph A. Hoover
Jesus C. Sanchez
Mark Alan Scheideman
Eric M. Stevens
Manuel D. Balboa
Greg M. Porter
Darion C. Thomas
Jeffery A. Berry
Darrill Hall
Quandarius Antoine Moorer
Monica A. Thompson
Helmer Jafet Alcocer Cruz
Dustin D. Birnbaum
Steven T. Brown
James Arthur Draeving
Tyler W. Stearns
John P. Young
John P. Young, 34, Onalaska, was charged July 2 with felony bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police arrested Young after his father reported he was high and driving a vehicle with a revoked driving status, according to the criminal complaint.
Wade Darrel Lunniss
Bryon J. Hembd
David R. Swertfeger
Get the signature bonds ready to go! Print up a fresh set! We're back in business!!
Who is the judge? Another case of incompetent reporting.
My guess Ramona. Could be wrong, but it sounds like the same thing she has done endlessly.
