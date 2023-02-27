An arrest warrant has been issued for a 50-year-old man with no permanent address accused of threatening to kill a property manager who evicted him from a Stoddard rental unit more than two years ago.

Shawn M. Jakubowski faces a single felony count of stalking.

According to the criminal complaint filed Feb. 23 in La Crosse County Circuit Court, the property manager contacted La Crosse police Nov. 5, 2022. The property manager said she had been contacted by a woman who shared the apartment with Jakubowski prior to the December 2020 eviction. The female tenant said Jakubowski had texted her saying he had a gun and that he was going to kill the property manager.

The property manager told police she had received previous text messages from Jakubowski, including one that said, "This isn't over." She described Jakubowski as "unpredictable" and "nuts" and that he has a history of violent behavior.

The complaint includes a description of a Jan. 5, 2021, incident in which Jakubowski allegedly waved at her as she was leaving a parking lot. She said Jakubowski followed up less than an hour later with an unwelcome text message.

Police interviewed the former tenant the following day and confirmed the property manager's story. The former tenant told police that Jakubowski had stopped taking his prescription medications and was using methamphetamine.

Judge Gloria Doyle issued the arrest warrant Feb. 22. It includes a $5,000 cash bond and a no-contact provision.