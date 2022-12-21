Arrest warrant for La Crosse man accused of sexual assault

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old La Crosse man accused of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

Virgil Ronnell Stewart was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court in two separate cases. In the first case, he faces a single felony charge of second-degree sexual assault. In the second case, he faces a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct (two counts).

According to the first criminal complaint, a woman told police she attended an after-bar party Aug. 27 in La Crosse, where Stewart grabbed her by the arm, led her to a bedroom and sexually assaulted her. She told police she made it clear before and during the assault that she didn’t want to engage in sex.

Police contacted Stewart by phone Sept. 6. He reportedly denied the allegation and said he didn’t want to talk further about the incident.

In the second complaint, a woman told police that she and Stewart got into an argument at a La Crosse residence in late October. She said Stewart punched her in the nose and in the ribs. When she attempted to leave, she said Stewart dragged her back inside by her hair.

The woman also told police of a Nov. 13 incident in which Stewart attempted to force himself inside the residence by pounding on a door and then trying gain access through a window.

The complaint says attempts by police to contact Stewart have been unsuccessful.

