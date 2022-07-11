 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Arrest warrant issued for Arkansas man accused in fentanyl death

  • 0

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Centerton, Arkansas, man accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a man who died in West Salem Dec. 31, 2021.

Lathan Gaston Foster faces a single felony count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors filed a criminal complaint Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the complaint, police responded to a report of a fire and an unconscious male shortly after 9:30 p.m. at a Driftwood Avenue address in West Salem. Police were met by Foster and another man at the residence, both of whom were described as "somewhat hysterical." The man who accompanied Foster said they had come to the residence to pick up a mattress. He said they both entered the house and noticed an oven fire and the victim on the floor unconscious.

The complaint says police found the victim lying on his back with head propped up against a cupboard door. He had blue lips, pale skin and a tissue stuffed up his nostril. He had no pulse, and emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts for more than a half hour before pronouncing him dead.

People are also reading…

Police seized a cell phone at the residence and obtained a warrant to search its contents. Investigators reportedly found Facebook Messenger contacts that Foster allegedly used to arrange fentanyl sales to the victim, including messages exchanged on the day the victim died.

Judge Gloria Doyle issued the warrant for Foster's arrest July 8.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

Viral news video in Japan shows penguins refusing to eat cheaper fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News