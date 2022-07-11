Arrest warrant issued for Arkansas man accused in fentanyl death

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Centerton, Arkansas, man accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a man who died in West Salem Dec. 31, 2021.

Lathan Gaston Foster faces a single felony count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors filed a criminal complaint Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the complaint, police responded to a report of a fire and an unconscious male shortly after 9:30 p.m. at a Driftwood Avenue address in West Salem. Police were met by Foster and another man at the residence, both of whom were described as "somewhat hysterical." The man who accompanied Foster said they had come to the residence to pick up a mattress. He said they both entered the house and noticed an oven fire and the victim on the floor unconscious.

The complaint says police found the victim lying on his back with head propped up against a cupboard door. He had blue lips, pale skin and a tissue stuffed up his nostril. He had no pulse, and emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts for more than a half hour before pronouncing him dead.

Police seized a cell phone at the residence and obtained a warrant to search its contents. Investigators reportedly found Facebook Messenger contacts that Foster allegedly used to arrange fentanyl sales to the victim, including messages exchanged on the day the victim died.

Judge Gloria Doyle issued the warrant for Foster's arrest July 8.