3 arrested after incident with fake bills at La Crosse Kwik Trip

Three La Crosse people were in court Wednesday after they were accused of trying to pass fake $100 bills at Kwik Trip.
Jeremy M. Bakkensteun, 38, Stephanie A. Nelson, 39, and Randy W. Hamilton Jr., 38, were all arrested Tuesday after the incident at the Lang Drive Kwik Trip; however, all three denied any knowledge that the bills were counterfeit.
According to the criminal complaint, Bakkensteun, 38, attempted to purchase milk and water at Kwik Trip using a $100 bill, and when the employee ran the anti-counterfeit felt pen over it, she discovered it was fake. Bakkensteun handed her three more $100s, which all came up as fake.
Bakkensteun then left the store, walking up to an officer who had just completed a personal stop at the store, according to the report. He told police Nelson, who was at the store with him, gave him the fake bills.
Nelson, who initially lied to police about her name, told police she had received the bills from another man and didn’t know they were fake either. That man, who wasn’t charged, told police he received them from Hamilton, who had driven all three to the store.
Bakkensteun attempted to run from police when told he would be taken into custody for passing the counterfeit bills, but was caught, according to the complaint. A search revealed he had a .3 grams of meth and a small tin burner with drug residue in his pockets.
A search of the vehicle driven by Hamilton revealed 36.9 grams of marijuana, 1.4 grams of meth and two glass pipes, according to the complaint.
Bakkestuen was charged with uttering a forgery as a party to a crime and repeat offender, and possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.
Nelson was charged with uttering a forgery as a party to a crime and obstructing an officer, and Hamilton was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three were released on a signature bond on the condition they comply with drug testing by Judge Todd Bjerke. They are scheduled to return to court March 18.
Ricky D. Eddy, 27, Merrillan, Wis., was charged March 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Eddy had 9.9 grams of meth and two pipes Feb. 15 when he was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration, according to the complaint.
LC L. Graham, 38, La Crosse, was charged March 11 with possession of narcotic drugs. Graham had hydrocodone in his vehicle Feb. 11 when he got stuck in the snow in the south alley of the 900 block of La Crosse Street, according to the complaint.
Lewis E. Byrd was charged March 5 with stalking. Byrd called a woman 50 times in one day Feb. 21, refusing to stop after she told him to, according to the complaint.
Kailix K. Roe, 17, La Crosse, was charged March 5 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roe had 6.8 grams of cocaine and a container with marijuana residue Feb. 21 when he was pulled over for crossing the center line, according to the complaint.
