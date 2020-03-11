3 arrested after incident with fake bills at La Crosse Kwik Trip

Three La Crosse people were in court Wednesday after they were accused of trying to pass fake $100 bills at Kwik Trip.

Jeremy M. Bakkensteun, 38, Stephanie A. Nelson, 39, and Randy W. Hamilton Jr., 38, were all arrested Tuesday after the incident at the Lang Drive Kwik Trip; however, all three denied any knowledge that the bills were counterfeit.

According to the criminal complaint, Bakkensteun, 38, attempted to purchase milk and water at Kwik Trip using a $100 bill, and when the employee ran the anti-counterfeit felt pen over it, she discovered it was fake. Bakkensteun handed her three more $100s, which all came up as fake.

Bakkensteun then left the store, walking up to an officer who had just completed a personal stop at the store, according to the report. He told police Nelson, who was at the store with him, gave him the fake bills.

Nelson, who initially lied to police about her name, told police she had received the bills from another man and didn’t know they were fake either. That man, who wasn’t charged, told police he received them from Hamilton, who had driven all three to the store.