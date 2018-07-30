Authorities are looking for a Black River Falls man involved in a July 16 armed robbery in Black River Falls.
A man who lives on South Fifth Street said two suspects confronted him in his driveway and demanded his wallet at gunpoint, according to Black River Falls police. They searched his car and stole several duffel bags of property. Two women waited in the suspect vehicle.
The victim knew the suspects, and police say the robbery is drug-related.
Police have arrested Charles Redcloud, 37, Sheleah Grata, 24, and Amanda Peters, 35, of Black River Falls. They face armed robbery and other charges when they appear in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Lance Lewis, 31, remains at-large. Anyone with information is asked to call Black River Falls police at 715-284-9155.
