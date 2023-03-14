The case of a 24-year-old La Crosse man accused in an April 4, 2021, shooting incident in La Crosse is headed to trial after a plea agreement fell through Tuesday.

Julius A. Lloyd faces felony charges of first-degree attempted homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, causing bodily harm to a police officer while resisting arrest and discharging a weapon from inside a vehicle. La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke set a trial date for July 17 at a Tuesday plea hearing.

The charges stem from an incident in which Lloyd allegedly shot a man near the corner of Prospect and Rublee streets. The criminal complaint says Lloyd was a passenger inside a vehicle that pulled next to another vehicle occupied by the victim. Lloyd reportedly fired multiple rounds, one of which struck the victim in the hip. Police recovered eight shell casings from the scene, and bullets landed inside three separate residences on Prospect Street.

Police arrested Lloyd on April 9. The complaint says Lloyd resisted arrest and injured an officer during the struggle. Police allegedly found Lloyd with 19.8 grams of cocaine.

Lloyd has maintained his innocence. His lawyer told the court the shooting happened in a dark area and questioned whether witnesses could positively identify Lloyd or a weapon at the scene.

Lloyd was released from the La Crosse County Jail on April 12, 2021, after posting a $10,000 cash bond. He returned to jail April 18, 2022, after police allegedly found him with cocaine, marijuana and a handgun. He remained incarcerated until posting a $5,000 cash bond Aug. 8, 2022.