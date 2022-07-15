Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Onalaska, two charged with harboring

A 17-year-old La Crosse man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in La Crosse on May 22 has been taken into custody, and two teenagers have been charged with harboring the suspect as he eluded arrest for more than a month.

Jackson Greengrass was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and battery as party to a homicide and misdemeanor counts of possessing a dangerous weapon while under 18 and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person. His next court date is a July 22 preliminary hearing.

Jakob R. Moran, 18, Onalaska, and Sarah D. Thesing, 18, La Crescent, were charged Friday with felony counts of harboring a felon.

Greengrass was arrested early Friday morning five weeks after the La Crosse County District Attorney's office filed a criminal complaint against him for his alleged role in an altercation during which 17-year-old Storm Vondrashek of La Crosse was killed.

Sage Hicke, 18, Ontario, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Vondrashek's death. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $40,000 cash bond.

Hicke's bond was a point of contention after La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Danielle Kranz asked that Greengrass be held on $250,000. Judge Scott Horne asked Kranz to justify the "substantial difference" between the two bonds given that Hicke's is the more serious charge.

Kranz said Hicke turned himself in after being identified as a suspect, while Greengrass actively eluded authorities until his arrest. Kranz said Greengrass fled Onalaska police on foot and stole a bicycle immediately prior to his apprehension.

Defense attorney Ransome Springer said Greengrass' bail should be considerably less than Hicke's. He asked for a signature bond that would release Greengrass to the guardianship of his sister. He said Greengrass is indigent and that any cash bond beyond $500 is "academic."

Horne set Greengrass' bail at $75,000. He said that while Greengrass' bail should be more comparable to Hicke's, he also noted that Greengrass has a juvenile record, which includes armed robbery.

Horne also set bail for the two people charged with harboring Greengrass. He ordered Moran held on a $10,000 cash and no contact with Greengrass or Thesing. Kranz asked for $25,000. She said Moran was in the same vehicle as Greengrass on the morning of the arrest and Moran "was very deceptive" when approached by police. She said Moran and Greengrass were both wearing ski masks to avoid identification. She said Moran has a juvenile record that includes armed robbery and battery.

Moran also faces two bail jumping charges. His next court date is a July 20 calendar call.

Horne released Thesing on a $1,000 signature bond. Kranz didn't ask for cash bail in Thesing's case. She said while the charges against Thesing are serious, she said Thesing is "very young" and doesn't have a criminal record.