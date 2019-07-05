La Crosse authorities warned Friday of a potent batch of heroin laced with unidentified drugs that could cause cardiac arrest.
There have been no fatalities but during the past three days, six people in La Crosse County and surrounding counties suffered from potential overdoses because of a potent batch of heroin laced with unknown drugs, said Tim Candahl, La Crosse County medical examiner.
Candahl said people suffering from the potential overdose exhibited respiratory distress or respiratory failure which could lead to cardiac arrest.
Narcan, which treats narcotic overdoses, was used to revive people, Candahl said.
Candahl advises families and friends who have a loved one addicted to drugs to have Narcan on hand.
A toxicology report is required to identify the laced drugs but because no one has died, Candahl said he has not been able to run the report.
