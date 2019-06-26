TOWN OF BROCKWAY — Authorities identified the people injured in a one-vehicle crash, including an 18-year-old who may face an OWI charge.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department was alerted to a crash involving five people about 11 a.m. Monday near Hwy. 54 and Brockway Road in Jackson County.
Dillon M. Waube, 18, who authorities said was driving over the speed limit while intoxicated, was flown to Marshfield Medical Center, where he is in intensive care.
Waube may be facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, operating without a valid driver license and reckless endangering safety, among other traffic infractions, police said.
James Mann, 18, was flown to Gundersen Health System, according to the sheriff's office.
Police said Waube and Mann's medical status is unknown at the time.
The remaining occupants of the vehicle were treated at Black River Falls
Memorial Hospital: Miguel Custodio Jr., 20, Anthony J. Walker, 17, and Harold J. Hill, Jr., 40, police said.
Once on the scene, authorities located a vehicle that appeared to have left the roadway, gone airborne and crashed several hundred feet into a wooded area.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.