TOWN OF LA GRANGE — Authorities have identified the two people killed in Monroe County and said they were victims of gunshot wounds.
The bodies of Rhonda Woods, 43, and Patrick Woods, 54, both of rural Tomah, were found Thursday morning near Foothill Avenue in the town of La Grange by Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office are investigating the deaths.
Rhonda Woods’ body was outside the residence, and Patrick Woods’ body was found inside, authorities said.
Authorities continued to stress the public is not in danger and that this is an isolated incident.
