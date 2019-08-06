Authorities have identified the six-year La Crosse police officer involved in Saturday’s shooting near Ninth and Cass streets.
What began as a call about a domestic disturbance at 3:15 p.m. on South Ninth Street resulted in a suspect confronting and shooting Officer Dustin Darling, striking the officer’s ballistic vest on the chest, according to the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
Darling returned fire and struck the subject, Allen C. Kruk, according to the DCI.
“Authorities immediately performed life-saving measures, and both Kruk and Darling were transferred to an area hospital," according to the DCI.
Darling was treated and released a short time later. Kruk was listed in critical condition Monday.
Darling was hired as a La Crosse police officer in 2013 after four years of service in the Army National Guard. Darling has continued to serve in both the Army and Air National Guard during his tenure at the La Crosse Police Department, authorities said.
The DCI, with help from the State Patrol, is continuing to investigate and will turn over its findings to the La Crosse County District Attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.