{{featured_button_text}}

The West Allis Police Department has released the name of the Onalaska man who was killed early Sunday in a Milwaukee suburb.

Ryan Sorensen, 33, was was fatally stabbed in a fight, according to authorities. Officers were called about the stabbing just before 2 a.m. Despite lifesaving efforts by police and firefighters, the man died.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Investigators say a fight between two groups led to the stabbing. No arrests have been made.

Police say the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.