The West Allis Police Department has released the name of the Onalaska man who was killed early Sunday in a Milwaukee suburb.
Ryan Sorensen, 33, was was fatally stabbed in a fight, according to authorities. Officers were called about the stabbing just before 2 a.m. Despite lifesaving efforts by police and firefighters, the man died.
Investigators say a fight between two groups led to the stabbing. No arrests have been made.
Police say the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
