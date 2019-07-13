An armed robbery suspect led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies on a 130-mph chase early Saturday before crashing and fleeing the vehicle.
Jeremy M. Peters, 32, of Black River Falls was driving a vehicle reported stolen by the Menominee Tribal Police Department when Jackson County deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 4:26 a.m. Peter's speed reached 90 miles per hour on city surface streets before accelerating to 130 mph on county highways, according to Sgt. Stan Edington of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle crashed during the pursuit near the intersection of Kirch Road and Seils Road in the township of Komensky. Peters fled and was arrested by Jackson County deputies after a brief foot pursuit. Still in the vehicle was passenger Theresa L. Hindsley, 39, of Black River Falls.
Peters is a suspect in an armed robbery investigation with the Menominee Tribal Police Department, stemming from the theft of the vehicle. Peters was arrested for knowingly fleeing an officer, reckless endangering of safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, operating after revocation, probation hold and resisting/obstructing an officer. Hindsley, who has a warrant for her arrest in Juneau County, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as a passenger and restricting/obstructing an officer.
According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access records, the warrant for Hindsley stems from July 11 charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of felony bail jumping. Peters has an extensive record, including possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, substantial battery and retail theft.
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the pursuit. The investigation is ongoing.
