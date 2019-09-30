{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was arrested Sunday after his neighbor found him in her basement at 11:30 p.m. claiming he wanted to play with her dog, police say.

Randy W. Markland, 57, was charged Monday with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and trespassing.

The La Crosse Police Department responded to a home near the intersection of Cottage Grove Avenue and 26th South Street after a woman reported an intruder with an AR-15 gun in a rifle case in her basement.

Randy Markland mug

Markland

The woman was sitting in her living room while her four children were in bed when she heard a sound in her basement, according to the police report. Initially she thought it was her dog, but then noticed it was in the same room.

The woman took a handgun from a drawer and went to investigate, finding Markland in her basement holding a rifle case. According to the report, Markland tried to give her the gun, and she refused it, telling him to leave or she’d shoot.

Markland told police he went to the woman’s house to play with her dog and give her the gun, saying he was worried because her husband wasn’t home, according to the report. He also said the light by the back door was on, which he took as an invitation.

Markland has a previous conviction of fourth-degree sexual assault — a misdemeanor — stemming from a 2005 case.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

johnnybragatti

An indeed Mass Murderer waiting to happen and a super dear friend and confidant collaborator, of the renowned :"climatedope", the most dangerous person in the Upper-Midwest Red flag? You better believe it.

LaCrosseCampers
LaCrosseCampers

Hey, your outside light was on, so, of course I came in without knocking and went into your basement. Coincidence that I know your husband is out of town, and you can safely ignore my previous sexual assault charge. It's all good.

1864house

Oops. You misspelled "convicted sex offender" in the headline as "neighbor."

lutefisk

Whoa. This is a dangerous person.

