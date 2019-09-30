A La Crosse man was arrested Sunday after his neighbor found him in her basement at 11:30 p.m. claiming he wanted to play with her dog, police say.
Randy W. Markland, 57, was charged Monday with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and trespassing.
The La Crosse Police Department responded to a home near the intersection of Cottage Grove Avenue and 26th South Street after a woman reported an intruder with an AR-15 gun in a rifle case in her basement.
The woman was sitting in her living room while her four children were in bed when she heard a sound in her basement, according to the police report. Initially she thought it was her dog, but then noticed it was in the same room.
The woman took a handgun from a drawer and went to investigate, finding Markland in her basement holding a rifle case. According to the report, Markland tried to give her the gun, and she refused it, telling him to leave or she’d shoot.
Markland told police he went to the woman’s house to play with her dog and give her the gun, saying he was worried because her husband wasn’t home, according to the report. He also said the light by the back door was on, which he took as an invitation.
Markland has a previous conviction of fourth-degree sexual assault — a misdemeanor — stemming from a 2005 case.
Jesse R. Kirk, 39, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 26 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft. Kirk violated terms of a previous bond Feb. 20 when he entered Walmart and stole a TV, according to the complaint.
Kaila Hying
Dominick Devine
Caleb L. Williams
Timothy Kruger
Ashley Russell
Zachery R. Arentz
Zachery R. Arentz, 16, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 20 as an adult with battery by a prisoner and disorderly conduct. Arentz started a physical fight with another person Aug. 27 while in custody at the La Crosse County Juvenile Detention Facility, according to the complaint.
Michael Nelson
Joshua Johnson
Joshua D. Johnson, 34, Holmen, was charged Sept. 19 with theft from a business setting. While working as a bookkeeper for a Holmen bar, Johnson stole $7,570.50 through forged checks and approving paychecks to himself for hours he had not worked over the course of two years, according to the complaint.
Jacob Hill
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 19 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of her previous bond Sept. 7 when she drank alcohol, according to the complaint.
Jesse Baum
Geraldine Bjergum
Geraldine L. Bjergum, 74, was charged Sept. 19 with theft in a business setting. Bjergum withdrew $2,600 from another person’s bank account at several different casinos, according to the complaint.
Shane Lancour
Cameron Stanek
Cameron Stanek, 31, La Crosse, was charged with resisting an officer causing injury, three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct. Officers were called to Stanek’s residence for a welfare check July 22 and Stanek yelled at police and refused to follow instructions, despite a stun gun being used, and kicked and hit police, according to the complaint. He later broke a mug and television set at a local hospital. According to a second criminal complaint, Stanek fought with a relative Aug. 22, sticking the person with needles and punching them, then remained standing in the middle of the road in violation of police instructions.
Jared Williams
Rhonda Baskerville
Rhonda L. Baskerville, 42, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 17 with physical abuse to a child causing bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Baskerville punched a 12-year-old Aug. 30 and yelled at onlookers, according to the complaint.
Danielle Kempfer
Dylan Stika
Dylan E. Stika, 28, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 12 with disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer and felony bail jumping. Stika got into a loud argument Aug. 21 with a woman he was ordered to have no contact with through a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Eugene Spears Jr.
Jessica Kistner
Bridget Schoenfeld
William Peck
Natshoin Evans
Tanner Olds
Tyler Peterson
Kelly Knudston
Yahyaa Nizaam Kelly
Jacob Dolan
Aaron M. Schrader
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Ryan Papenfuss
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Tonya N. Novak
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
An indeed Mass Murderer waiting to happen and a super dear friend and confidant collaborator, of the renowned :"climatedope", the most dangerous person in the Upper-Midwest Red flag? You better believe it.
Hey, your outside light was on, so, of course I came in without knocking and went into your basement. Coincidence that I know your husband is out of town, and you can safely ignore my previous sexual assault charge. It's all good.
Oops. You misspelled "convicted sex offender" in the headline as "neighbor."
Whoa. This is a dangerous person.
