Sage Hicke

Hicke

A Vernon County teen reported missing earlier this week has been located and authorities say he is safe, according to an update Thursday from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Sage Joseph Hicke, 15, of Ontario, had not been heard from for two days when the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office requested the public's help Wednesday in finding his whereabouts.

Foul play was not suspected in his disappearance.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune.

