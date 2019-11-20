ONALASKA — Authorities have released the name of the man whose body was found Aug. 29 inside a storage unit in Onalaska.
A DNA test confirmed Steven Tabbert, 61, was found by storage unit employees during routine inspections at the facility at 1285 Hwy. PH, according to the La Crosse Sheriff's Department.
Tabbert lived in the La Crosse and Onalaska area.
La Crosse County Medical Examiner Tim Candahl says there is no concern for public safety at this time.
